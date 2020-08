A Jersey florist will appear before the Royal Court on ten accounts of importing Class A and C drugs into the island.

Cochrane Mark Howe, who lives in St Peter and runs Mark Howe Flowers and Co, is accused of importing drugs including cocaine through Jersey Airport between January 2018 and November 2019.

The case was deemed so serious it could only be dealt with by the Royal Court and was adjourned to a date to be confirmed.

The 49-year-old was released on bail.