A painting which represents Guernsey's experience of 2020 and celebrates 40 years of the island's Soroptimists has been put in the Market Arches in St Peter Port.

Lady Corder, the patron of Soroptimist International Guernsey, will officially unveil the mural at 6pm this evening (Thursday 13 August).

The Soroptimist's network aims to improve the lives of women and girls across the globe.The original recreation, a digital version of the infamous 1940's mechanic "Rosie the Riveter” was done by Tom Rowe from Carve-Creative. It inspired three local women to create a 4'x4' mural of the digital image which was hand drawn and painted on Vazon headland.

Members of Soroptimist International Guernsey saw the image of the mural in Vazon and a joint project was formed.

The team have worked together to ensure the mural is accessible to people in Guernsey, and hope it will demonstrate how the island has worked together during this difficult time.

Soroptimist International Guernsey say they are "proud" of the painting.