A testing laboratory for coronavirus was delivered to Jersey this morning.

It will help the island identify cases more quickly and speed up the contact tracing process.

Currently it takes one to two days for people to receive their results as they are processed off-island. The laboratory will process around 2,000 tests each day on-island and can provide results within 12 hours.

The Government of Jersey says the new facility will allow the island to keep up with testing requirements, following the opening of the borders, and the move into Level 1 of the Safe Exit Framework.

For now the new laboratory will stay with the Ports of Jersey for routine processing procedures. Early next week it is set to be moved to its final location where installation will begin.

The equipment will be then tested and validated before it comes into use in September.