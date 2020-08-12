Students across the Channel Islands will this year be the first to receive A-Level results without sitting an exam.

The system has been heavily criticised and has had a number of last minute changes.

Here is what you need to know before you get your results:

How were this year’s results calculated?

Teachers were asked to predict grades for each student based on their performance over the last two years and how they think they would have performed had teaching and exams continued as normal.

These grades were submitted to Ofqual, the exam regulator for England and the Channel Islands where they have been standardised to ensure schools were not being overly generous.

However, the algorithm used has been criticised for creating a "postcode lottery" as a school’s performance in previous years has been used as an indicator for how pupils should be performing this year.

What if I’m unhappy with my results?

In an 11th hour change, the UK government has announced pupils can ask to use their mock results if they are unhappy.

But this process will have to go through appeal and is by no means guaranteed.

It is a decision that’s likely to cause some anger as many mock exams were cancelled earlier in the year because of coronavirus, meaning some pupils will not get a second chance.

How do I appeal my results?

Individual students are now allowed to appeal results but this must be done through their school.

Schools and colleges can also appeal results as a whole if they believe there has been an error or the results do not fairly represent the school.

What if I don’t get the grades I need for university?

Do not panic. Universities have been told to be extra lenient this year due to the circumstances so even if pupils don’t have the grades they may still be accepted onto courses.

What if I’m still not happy with my results?

Pupils can sit their exams in the autumn if they think their mock or predicted grades do not represent their ability.

They will still retain their predicted grades if these are higher. However, for most it would mean taking a gap year.

Where can I get advice?

Whatever the outcome speak to someone as soon as you can.

Careers advisers at schools will be able to give guidance on options. Organisations like Skills Jersey can also help. They have advisors who can see you confidentially and impartially and help you decide what to do.