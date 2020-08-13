Students in Jersey and Guernsey are celebrating their A level results despite not sitting exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The overall pass rate for Jersey is 99.5%, which is above the 98.2% pass rate for England. This year, 449 Jersey pupils were entered for 1,169 A-level examinations.

Students across the Channel Islands received calculated grades using a standardised process, which was established by the UK’s Department for Education for schools and colleges following English examination boards.

I would like to congratulate Jersey’s A-level students for their excellent results, particularly given the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic posed to the academic year. The fantastic results that Jersey achieved reflects the high standards within Jersey’s education system as well as the hard work of students and teachers.

In Guernsey A level and other Level 3 results have matched up to this year’s International Baccalaureate (IB) results.

The overall A*- E and equivalent pass rate for the Bailiwick is 99.8%, with 30.9% of A Level and IB certificate entries receiving A*/A or equivalent. In England the A Level A*-E pass rate for 2020 is 98.3%, while the proportion of A*-As is 27.9%.

All of the grades published so far are preliminary grades, which could be subject to change as a result of appeals processes.