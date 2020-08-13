Apparently I looked green as I arrived at the school entrance. My teachers were inside with tables of A Level results slips in front of them. The doors were locked till 9am but through the windows they could see us all waiting outside and they noticed my face looking glum and concerned. I remember not really wanting to speak to anyone as we awaited our fate. I had this knotty feeling in my stomach that this wasn't going to go well. It felt like so much was depending on what letters were printed on those pieces of paper. And all through the summer I'd feared that my exams hadn't gone as well as they needed to. Every year at A Level results day I find myself reliving what it was like when I went through the same thing. I watch the students waiting for their results and I'm mentally transported back to what it was like when I was in their position. I remember it vividly and can usually sympathise with everything I know they will be feeling.

For me I had a first choice place at the University of Leeds to study a Bachelor of Broadcasting degree. The course sounded so exciting. I hoped it would set me on the road to a career on the telly. It would be four years filled with practical things like how to use a camera, how to direct drama and how to produce a documentary. Truth be told, it was the only course I'd researched that I really wanted to do. All the others felt like a distant second best. If I didn't make it onto that course I actually questioned whether I wanted to go to university at all. Looking back, I can't have been the only one whose heart was set on one specific course. But it was a tough ask to get a place. They would only accept just over 30 students. It was the only course of its kind in the country, so there was a lot of competition for a place and the grade requirements were high. I needed two grade As and one grade B. But I really wasn't sure my exams had gone that well, hence why apparently my face was a distinct shade of green on results day and why I always feel like I can understand how students feel when I'm there with a microphone waiting to interview them about their results. But this year is something else. I can't pretend to understand what it's been like for these students waiting to see what grade they've been given without sitting a single exam. At least when I had that sinking feeling it hadn't gone well, I knew I had nobody else to blame. I'd been resigning myself to my fate for weeks. I just knew I hadn't done quite as well as I needed to. The process was at least understandable. This year must feel like a lesson in the dark arts from Harry Potter. You're not quite sure what magic is going on behind the scenes. There's some sort of process, but even if you're fairly sure your teachers will paint a good picture of your achievement you have no idea what effect the moderation algorithm will have on their prediction. The phrase 'a postcode lottery' is an overused cliche but with anecdotal stories of students in less high-achieving areas being downgraded, it is easy to see why some students feel it's unfair.

My feelings of despair on results day were well justified. I picked up the small slips of paper hoping to see that magic AAB looking back at me. The reality, as I expected, fell short. I was one grade down. One A and two Bs. My dream course looked further away than ever. There were tears. I felt like I'd lost not just the degree course I hoped to study but also the dream job I hoped it would lead to. All hope felt lost. My teacher took me to one side and explained what to do next. I was sent to a phone in an office down the corridor and told to call the university's admissions department, explain what had happened and ask if they had made a decision about my place. They told me not to allow the call to end without getting a decision. I had to insist they tell me there and then whether they could accept me onto the course that day or not so I could make alternative plans. It felt like a lost cause. I felt like a lost cause.

And then, seemingly against the odds, the admissions tutor explained to me over the phone that they had considered my application and even though I had missed the grades they were still happy to offer me a place if I would like to accept. Never before or since have I experienced going from such a pit of despair to utter elation in such a short space of time. They would be sending official confirmation out to me but I would be starting studying my dream course in just over a month's time.

I got off the phone and bounced down the corridor back to my teacher to tell her the good news. She could see me running through the school to tell her but what I didn't know is she already knew. Our school had received our results the day before and had already checked everyone's grades against their university offers. They knew who had missed the grades and had already been on the phone to universities the previous day pleading the case for us. My teacher knew I'd got in before I did but wasn't allowed to tell me. I had to make the official phone call.

So when they saw me arrive at school looking green, they knew the misery I was about face but they also knew that ultimately it would be OK.

I know I was lucky that day. I still got to study my dream course and ultimately made it to where I am today, on the telly. I had a goal and I made it. These days I often give careers talks in school to students weighing up their options, hoping to inspire them to have big dreams and aim high. I'm a firm believer that anyone can achieve anything if they put their mind to it.

This year, as I look at all the students who have had to live without those rites of passage of last days at school, exams, end of year proms, I feel sorry that they have missed out. There will be those who, more than ever, justifiably feel that the system has let them down. But I also know that there are still opportunities available. There's help and support and results day is not the end of the world if it doesn't go well. Ultimately what happened today will be just one step in the journey and it's still possible to achieve your dreams, even if its not by the route you first hoped.