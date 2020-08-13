Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says the formation of Jersey Bulls and now FC Isle of Man has vindicated the route taken by the club nine years ago.

The Green Lions travel to the Isle of Man this weekend to face the Ravens in their inaugural match as they prepare for life in North West Counties Division One, the same level of English football Guernsey entered at in 2011.

"I can remember back in the day when we did it and there was a lot of animosity from local people - and there still is", Vance told ITV News.

"But to have two other islands want to try to replicate what we're doing and use us as inspiration just echoes that it's the right thing to do for island football and island footballers".

"The one thing I look back on is - would I have wanted this when I was a player? Absolutely, so for me it's the right thing".

"It's aspirational for many people, be it current players, players on the periphery, or even youngsters who've got something to aspire to be - they want to be the next Ross Allen and that's fantastic", he said.

Watch: Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance

Saturday's match will be Guernsey FC's first since 22 February, when they lost 6-0 to Ashford United at Footes Lane.

The Green Lions, who play two levels above where FC Isle of Man will start, will debut a new home kit in the clash, with their lead sponsors - Hand Picked Hotels - having signed up for three more years.

The game is able to go ahead in the Isle of Man thanks to an 'air bridge' between the islands, which was set up in light of the positive situation with coronavirus in each jurisdiction.

Vance has named a 16-man squad for the trip, with stalwart forward Dave Rihoy included again after the missing the whole of last season with injury.

There is also a return for former defender Tom Martin, who was highly regarded previously, but made the switch from football to boxing after stepping away from the Green Lions' set-up a few years ago.

"He's an exciting player and someone who should easily have been playing at a higher level many moons ago when he burst onto the scene", said Guernsey FC's manager.

"I was always frustrated that he didn't push himself on, for various reasons, but it's looking like he might be interested again which is fantastic".

Tom Strawbridge, Simon Geall, and Ross Allen, who were all involved in the squad when Guernsey played their first ever game against AFC Wimbledon on 16 July 2011, are also in line to feature this weekend.

The game kicks off at FC Isle of Man's Bowl ground at 6:30pm on Saturday.

Guernsey FC squad to face FC Isle of Man: Josh Addison, Frank Tobin, Jacob Fallaize, Tom Strawbridge, Jamie Dodd, Louis Graham, Simon Geall, Tom Dodds, Liam Mahon, Dave Rihoy, Tom Martin, Charlton Gauvain, Glenn Le Tissier, Steve Renouf, Ross Allen, Kyle Smith.