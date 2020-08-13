The lease for Jersey's Nightingale Hospital has been extended until the spring.

Medical experts have recommended the health facility, which was built at Millbrook Playing Fields in response to the pandemic, should be in place for the winter months in case a second wave of coronavirus hits.

The Nightingale Wing is Jersey’s insurance policy, and although this means an increase in cost, it is reassuring that we have a top-class facility if we need it. We have a much better understanding of how this virus works now, and our strategy is still to take medical advice. We will continue to implement all necessary measures to reduce the risk of spread to Islanders.

Letters are being sent to almost 900 residents in the area notifying them of the extension.