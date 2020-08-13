A new plan to remove sea lettuce is underway in Jersey.

The sea lettuce, which has built up in St Aubin's Bay during the hot weather, is being removed using the landing craft, Normandy Trader.

It will moor at the old lifeboat slipway in St Helier harbour and contractors will take away the sea lettuce by loading it onto trucks.

They will then transport the algae to the landing craft - which will take it out to sea.

Jersey's government currently removes 80 tonnes of sea lettuce per week. That is the maximum amount that can be disposed of at La Collette green waste.

141.8 tonnes Amount of sea lettuce removed in June 2020.

186.3 tonnes Amount of sea lettuce removed in July 2020.

Previous methods of clearing the sea lettuce relied on spring tides. However, the new plan means the work can start this week, during a period of neap tides, making at least two trips per day (previously only one was possible).

The Assistant Manager for Jersey's Infrastructure Department, who came up with the idea, says the team has "tried a number of different methods of clearing sea lettuce".

We always consider any news ideas that are brought to us. The department wants to sort out this problem and safeguard Islanders, and this new trial will mean we aren’t reliant on the tides to do the work. We will be working on the beach from early on Friday morning to get the seaweed removed, and if this works Islanders will soon see a real difference along the bay.

The department says it will harvest clean green sea lettuce with their Surf-Rake - which is used for spreading on farmland.

The sea lettuce collected by the contractors will be too contaminated for use on farmland though.

Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure says the plan will "make a real difference to the beach".

Sea lettuce is a difficult problem that we have been tackling for many years. This plan will make a real difference to the beach, as we will be able to use the landing craft consistently, regardless of tides. Each full load takes approximately 80 tons and if Friday’s trial is successful the contractors will work throughout the weekend to load up the landing craft and clear the beach.

The growth of sea lettuce is thought to be linked to higher sea temperatures during the spring and increased nutrient availability, which comes from heavy rainfall over the winter.