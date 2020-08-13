Next month's Super League Triathlon event in Jersey has been cancelled due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The high-profile event, which has been bringing world-class sport to the island since 2017, was due to be held on St Helier's Waterfront on 19-20 September.

Its cancellation follows Jersey's move to level one of its exit from lockdown, which still limits the number of spectators at sporting events to 40.

Both SLT and Jersey's Government, which backs the event with a grant of £250,000 annually, say plans are in place for it to return to the island next year.

Super League Triathlon has made a significant contribution to increasing the tourism economy in the shoulder months and has successfully broadened Jersey’s global exposure as a world-class location for major sporting events. I am disappointed that we have had to cancel the event but look forward to working closely with Super League Triathlon and RBC as we plan their return in 2021.

In place of this year's event, SLT have launched a community challenge which could see sponsors RBC pledge £20,000 to Mind Jersey.

They are asking islanders to collectively swim, run, and cycle 20,000 kilometres between 1 September and 20 September to secure the donation.

Watch: Super League Triathlon CEO Michael D'hulst

SLT is a relatively new player on the global triathlon scene, bringing the world's very best athletes together to race in innovative formats.

It is due to return to Jersey annually until at least 2024 after Jersey's Government agreed long-term hosting rights.