People returning to Jersey from Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands - Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera - will need to isolate for at least five days.

The islands along with Gibraltar will move from green to amber status on Jersey's traffic light system of border control from tomorrow (14 August).It will mean everyone coming in to Jersey from there will need to have a coronavirus test on arrival and isolate until they get a second negative test which is taken on day five. The change in status is due to a rise in cases in the Balearic Islands and Gibraltar.

The CI Travel Group runs direct flights between Jersey and Mallorca on a weekly basis. The scheduled departures to Palma on 16 and 23 August will operate as planned. However, the company is allowing passengers to cancel those bookings if they wish and get a full refund. Those due to travel from 30 August onwards are being told these departures will be kept under review.

Now that Mallorca has been moved to ‘Amber’ status, we believe it is right to provide the option for our clients to cancel their bookings for the next two weekend departures. Of course, those who still wish to travel can do so, but they will need to observe the rules surrounding testing and quarantine on their return to Jersey.

Those already in already in Mallorca can continue with their holiday as planned, but will also need to follow the same rules on their return.