Today thousands of spectators were set to watch on as colourful floats fill Victoria Avenue for Battle Day in Jersey.

Sadly for the first time since the Second World War the event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Instead the Battle of Flowers mascot and ambassadors have been keeping the spirit of the day alive with a series of events.

This morning drivers were greeted by a surprise wave from the Battle Bee on their way to work.

They then walked around the town centre to hand out flowers.