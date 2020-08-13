Students and schools across the Channel Islands are reflecting on the first set of A level results where students have not had to sit exams.

Organisations that provide support say there is help available for anyone unhappy with the marks they have been awarded by their teachers.

Speak to people, make sure that you know what your options are if things are changing. Speaking to your careers teachers at school, students will know who they are if they need any help and support and know that they can come and see us here at the skills guidance team at Skills Jersey if they need to look at other options based on their results.

The Bailiwick of Guernsey has joined the UK and Jersey in widening the grounds on which appeals can be made against public exam results this year.

It is to ensure local students are not disadvantaged compared to those in England.

The exams regulator Ofqual is yet to define its requirements for a mock exam to be considered ‘valid’.

Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education says it has set aside funding for appeals and for students to sit their exams again in the autumn term if necessary. It says it is not a decision to be "taken lightly" and students and "schools will go ahead with re-sits only where there is a good case for them and after full discussion".

In relation to A-levels and equivalent qualifications, appeal forms are being prepared for students in case they are needed and has started an analysis of mock exam grades to assist students where appeals are considered justified.

Students and parents who have concerns or questions are advised discuss them with their school.

To anyone disappointed today, the Managing Director of accountancy firm Bracken Rothwell, says employers are looking for more than just qualifications.

Employers these days I think are looking for attitude as much as qualification. It's obviously going to be very interesting this year with the results and what they mean, how you interpret them. So I think my advice would be; focus on good interview skills and that you've got the right attitude for a role, I think that's just as important for a role as a qualification, if not more important.

Meanwhile schools across the Channel Islands have reported positive results.

Jersey College for Girls says it is "delighted" that it has continued to see a year upon year increase in good grades, especially at the top range of A*-A and A*-B. Principal Carl Howarth says it has been "a special generation of students".

At every stage, we have been so impressed by their resilience, positive attitude and determination to support each other, their College and the island community.

Elizabeth College in Guernsey says students have received "undoubtedly a good set of results which are very consistent with the results of last year." The pass rate was 100%. More than 20% were graded A*, 37.6% A*-A and 82.8% at A*-C.

This has been an unprecedented year and the circumstances surrounding the award of grades by the exam boards are both unusual and complex. Our students have demonstrated resilience and determination in facing these additional challenges and I am very proud of everything they have achieved over their time at Elizabeth College.

Victoria College in Jersey say students have received some of the "best results" in years.

This has been a year like no other and yet our students have given back so much to their local community. They have been great ambassadors for Victoria College and their island.

At the Ladies College in Guernsey 44.2% of grades were A*-A, 76.9% were A*/A/B, 94.9% were A*-C and there was a 100% pass rate, as in previous years. 21 out of 47 students achieved at least ABB and six scored straight A* and A grades.

These are excellent results for our students and our focus today is to celebrate these results and to ensure that each of them can take their next step with confidence.

Beaulieu Convent school says they are celebrating today with another strong set of A Level and BTEC results, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Its Year 13 achieved a 100% pass rate, with some "excellent results" from individual students. The school says the majority of students have gained a place at university to continue in their chosen field.

I am delighted that our students' efforts, past performance and hard work have been recognised and rewarded and the majority of our students have been able to access their university options for next academic year. This is a huge achievement during such uncertainty.

Mrs Firby also says they will be seeking to challenge some results on behalf of the students.