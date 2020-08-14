38% of A level results in Jersey were downgraded this year, according to preliminary analysis.

As exams were cancelled due to coronavirus, teachers were told to submit the grades they thought each student would have received if they had sat the papers, alongside a rank order of students, after exams were cancelled amid the pandemic. Exam boards then moderated these grades to ensure this year's results were not significantly higher than previous years and the value of students' grades were not undermined.

Nationally exam boards downgraded nearly 40% of school leavers' grades, according to data from Ofqual – which amounts to around 280,000 entries.

59% of Jersey A level results were in line with teacher assessments.

38% of A level results were downgraded in Jersey.

3% of Jersey A level results were higher than teacher assessments.

This analysis will be updated once the outcomes of appeals are known.

Last minute changes to the grading system were brought in by the government late on Tuesday, offering students in England a “safety net” of being able to use mock exam results as the basis for an appeal, if they are higher than the calculated grade.

Students are able to appeal these grades through their schools.

The 11th hour change came hours after Scotland’s Education Secretary announced that moderated calculated grades would be scrapped following an outcry after more than 124,000 results were downgraded.