70 Swissport staff who work as baggage handlers and ground staff at Jersey Airport are set to lose their jobs.

The move has been described by the UK's largest union Unite as "scandalous".Unite has asked the Government of Jersey to liaise with Swissport to discuss further measures to maintain as many jobs as possible until the expected pick up in air travel to the island in spring 2021. While the government said that it was willing to enter talks with Swissport, concerned staff have been given no update on their futures by either party.

While Covid-19 and the collapse of Flybe has undoubtedly had a major impact on business, air travel to Jersey remains crucial to the island’s economy and is expected to recover by early next year. Unite has repeatedly requested updates on any discussions and potential support for Swissport Jersey workers but so far the silence from the company and the government has been deafening.

The union outlines that Swissport has a legal duty to try to minimise redundancies, but has so far provided no evidence of doing so. It says the job losses would be "devastating" for Jersey's economic wellbeing.

Swissport can rest assured that the complete neglect of its loyal and hardworking staff will not go unchallenged by Unite. The same goes for the Jersey government, which must stop burying its head in the sand and provide support to prevent Swissport from carrying out permanent cutbacks in response to a temporary downturn.

In response Swissport says business will not return to pre-pandemic levels for years to come.

The unfortunate fact is that there simply aren’t enough aircraft flying for our business to continue running as it did before the outbreak and we must adapt to this unwelcome reality. It is within this context that Swissport are currently engaged in national consultations with Union partners around a range of measures aimed at mitigating job losses.

The company says it is keeping staff up to date on any developments.