I escaped Jersey this week.

My departures, since last November, have only been for medical trips to Southampton, so when my brother suggested our two families meet up in the sunshine of Tenerife I relished the opportunity.

But, before doing so, I did what many people are doing right now, and that’s conducting my own mini-risk assessment to see if the journey was worth it.

What are the chances of catching coronavirus from asymptomatic people on an aeroplane?What’s the prevalence of the virus in my final destination?What’s the Canarian approach to hygiene, masks and the like?What’s the personal benefit to me on a risk-reward basis?

To answer those questions in turn:Low. Currently low. Almost obsessively vigilant. Huge.

It means I get to see family members I’ve not seen for nearly a year and it means I get to switch off from the daily grind of work which I seem never able to do when on-island.

The thing that’s struck me most here in Tenerife is just how thorough everybody is when it comes to hygiene. Every shop and bar insists you are wearing a mask and asks you to sanitise on arrival with the pump dispensers that are a familiar sight everywhere you go. The hotel where we are staying seems to have employed an army of people to keep the place permanently sparkling clean.

Tables in restaurants have QR codes you scan using your mobile phone (and the free WiFi) to open up a menu. And when it’s time to pay, it’s contactless by default. And because there are, I’d guess, barely 25% of the usual numbers of tourists, there are no crowds or bottlenecks anywhere you go which, while obviously bad news for the tourism industry, is also very reassuring for those who have ventured their way.

It’s also worth mentioning the pre-departure app I downloaded and completed before flying out to Tenerife worked a treat. You submit your recent travel history, your address, and a health questionnaire, and you get a unique QR code. On arrival at Tenerife South Airport, our journey from plane to health check to customs to collecting our luggage and being out in the fresh air and sunshine was less than fifteen minutes. It was quite extraordinary.

That there were just 55 people on our flight obviously helped matters, but the efficiency of the system is impressive. There will, undoubtedly, be some aghast at the thought of travel. I get it. I’m sure some will end up commenting below any social media posts of this blog. But I simply say I’m doing what I’m perfectly allowed to do, all within the rules, and on the basis of getting my head into the ‘we’ve got to learn to live with this virus’ mentality.

Curiously, seeing the Tenerife approach has actually helped make me more inclined to wear a mask when I go into a shop, to sanitise each time I head into a different venue, and to be fastidious about physical distancing on my return to Jersey. These were all things I’ve been doing - to an extent - for months, but to see them applied so vigilantly, without exception, but always in a polite way, has reminded me that there are ways we can live the social side of our lives in relative safety.

Indeed in the final three days away they firmed up the guidance to make mask mask-wearing mandatory when out and about, even strolling on your own, as well as banning smoking in public to reduce the reasons to remove your face covering. And it works. Everyone just seems to get on with it.

For some, their risk-reward may mean shielding at home, for others it’ll be the occasional trip out. For me, a chance to see my brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew in a safe and quiet environment is a reward I am valuing more than any time before.

And, of course, when I get back home this weekend and go through the border testing system I’ll be keeping myself out of the way of others until I get the all-clear. And, if it’s anything like as efficient as the Tenerife-system, that’ll be a welcome bonus!