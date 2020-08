Police are trying to track down a driver in Jersey who knocked a young boy off his bike then drove off.

The boy suffered minor injuries at around 8.40pm on August 13 at La Grande Route de St Clement by the church. He was taken to A and E as a precaution.

The driver was in a blue hatch back car and asked if the boy was ok, but left before an ambulance arrived.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the car involved and anyone who may have seen it happen.