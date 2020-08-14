The scientific group that advises Jersey's government on managing coronavirus, rejected formal support from Guernsey at the end of April.Minutes from a meeting on 28 April show Dr Nicola Brink was removed from the advisory group - saying her guidance "specifically was not needed".Instead, the group decided to heed advice from the different islands "as and when it became available".

[STAC members] were introduced and agreed that the advice from Guernsey public health specifically was not needed. But instead to amend to acknowledge that advisors will be included from all islands as and when it becomes available.

The Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell known as 'STAC' provides health, scientific and technical advice to the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is made up of health bosses, disease experts, strategists and analysts.