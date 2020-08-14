A former Guernsey States psychiatrist who was jailed for downloading thousands of indecent images of children has been struck off the medical register. Greg Lydall was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in October last year, and now the General Medical Council have decided he should never practice again. As a psychiatrist he treated some of the most vulnerable people in the island and was an addiction specialist, but the court heard he did not seek help for his own personal issues until he was caught.

The GMC recorded Greg Lydall's offences as "some of the most serious, including downloading, storing and viewing images of child pornography of grades four and five, the highest end of the scale."The council said the only proportionate action due to the serious nature of his crimes was to stop him from working in his medical field.