A statue of Sir George Carteret has been vandalised for the second time in a matter of months.

The hands of the former Jersey Bailiff, who had known links to the slave trade, and the base of the statue have been covered in red paint.

An arrow pointing towards the statue with the words "slave trader" has also been drawn in front of the statue.

In June it was targeted by anti-racism protests and had white paint thrown over it.

The Government of Jersey then admitted £36,000 had been put towards the controversial statue, which was erected in St Peter in 2014.

The 17th Century figure had been a naval officer and later served as Treasurer of the Navy. He was given large tracts of land in the American colonies by Charles II, who named New Jersey in his honour.

Sir George invested money in the Company of Royal Adventurers in Africa, which traded in slaves as well as gold and ivory in the 17th century.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to have the statue removed.