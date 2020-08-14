The latest coronavirus press briefing has been held by the Government of Jersey. Here is all you need to know...
Testing
A new testing laboratory has now arrived in Jersey. It will be going through a rigorous validation process but if approved will be stationed at Jersey Airport and will be operational by early September. The new facility means tests won’t have to be sent off island to be processed and travellers should get their results within twelve hours.
Currently results are taking between 24 to 48 hours although some people have claimed it’s taken a lot longer. The government hopes the quick turnaround will have a knock on effect to contact tracing and people testing positive will be placed into self-isolation quicker. Testing remains free in Jersey for now but the Government has hinted it may charge if the pandemic rumbles on for a long time.
Travel
Gibraltar and the Balearic Islands are now classed as Amber destinations. That includes Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza. Denmark and French Polynesia will also become amber as of 00.01 15 August. Mainland Spain is likely to move to Red and Poland to Amber in the coming days.
Since 3 July, 30,000 people have been tested at the border. 25 of those have tested positive. 20 came from green countries including several from the UK. But Deputy Medical Officer Ivan Muscat says because there are a lot fewer amber and red countries than green, the risk from non-green countries is still significantly higher.
Those told to self-isolate because someone close to them on a flight has tested positive, may now only have to quarantine for eight days, instead of 14.
"Direct contacts" are now swabbed on day zero, five and eight and if all three tests are negative, they do not need to isolate further.
Nightingale Hospital
No one has been admitted to the Nightingale Hospital for 56 days. However, its lease has been extended and it will stay at Millbrook Playing Fields until March 2021.
When it was first announced, the budget set for the hospital was £14 million. To date it has cost £8.7 million and the extension will cost a further £1.6 million.
There will be additional costs to remove it but the hospital is still set to come in under budget.
Vaccine
Over 50s can claim a free flu vaccine this year in a bid to keep the strain on the health service to a minimum. Usually, free vaccines only apply to over 65s.
When it arrives, the coronavirus vaccine will be free to all islanders. However, it will be rolled out on a priority basis with vulnerable people and front line workers high on the list.
Any vaccine won’t be mandatory but will be encouraged. Jersey’s Deputy Medical Officer Ivan Muscat said 80% of islanders will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Enforcement
Three people are now facing prosecution in Jersey for breaking isolation rules after returning to the island from abroad.
Economy
£63 million was paid out between April and July as part of the Government payroll scheme .
1,680 people are still looking for working in Jersey and 6,310 income support claims were made in the past week.