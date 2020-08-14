A Covid-19 test on a Guernsey person travelling through Jersey has been found to be inaccurate.

A Guernsey person was tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 whilst transiting through Jersey. The sample was sent from Jersey to a laboratory in the UK for testing. Following this test, the person was informed that they were COVID-19 positive. Further tests showed that the sample was in fact negative, and therefore the first result was deemed incorrect – in other words it was a false positive.

In today's (14 August) Jersey Government press briefing, Dr Ivan Muscat addressed the issue of false positives.