Jersey's Health Minister has lodged a proposition to extend, amend or repeal 24 laws which were introduced in March 2020 to address the coronavirus pandemic.Much of the current legislation is set to expire in 30 September 2020, six months since it was made in response to Covid-19.

The ongoing risk of further outbreaks will preclude a full return to normality. However, there is no desire to restrict the lives of islanders unnecessarily should the situation remain stable, and it would not be appropriate for Government to keep unprecedented powers close to hand indefinitely.

The amendments are to ensure the Government of Jersey can respond quickly to any further outbreaks, while limiting its access to powers that can interfere with the lives of islanders.

The proposed changes include an extension to the screening and self-isolation legislation, but laws on the two metre physical distancing rule will be suspended.

Restrictions on workplaces will be extended and people will have to ensure they keep physical distancing to at least one metre at work.

