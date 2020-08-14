Jersey Police is looking for former officers to return to the force as part of a new recruitment drive.

It has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging police overseas to transfer to Jersey, or people who used to work in the island as an officer to take up the role again. This is to reduce training requirements off island.

The force is not currently recruiting new officers and says returnees and transferees offer "excellent value with less training".

