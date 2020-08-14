A team of ‘superheroes’ from Jersey will appear on a national TV show tomorrow.

The Jersey Ninjas had been due to take part in this year's Superhero Series Triathlon, an annual event for people with disabilities.

The UK event was cancelled due to coronavirus and was changed to an ‘At Home’ challenge.

All participants have to complete 20km in any way they can, running, swimming or even dancing. The ninjas, however, reached well over 1,000km.

One of those taking part is 25-year-old Tasha Bratch, who was born with a rare condition that affects her communication and mobility.

Due to issues associated with my condition I have to take a lot of medications. I don't like being unwell it gets in the way of having fun. During this challenge I’ve done lots from using my handbike to dancing.

They are taking part in a Channel Four television programme, hosted by Clare Balding, on Saturday (15 August) at 8am.

Harry, Cirsty, Matt, Tasha, Lesley, Rachel and Jessica all form the seven strong team.

As part of the programme they have been receiving coaching from Paralympic gold medalist Liz Johnson.