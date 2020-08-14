Jersey's Elizabeth terminal was cordoned off after a woman found a World War Two Mills hand grenade and put it in her car boot.

The woman, who had had the item in her home for decades, drove to town with the grenade and then called police. She was directed to the harbour where it was collected by a bomb disposal officer and taken away.Police say it contains materials which are highly explosive. The force is now reminding people if they come across old firearms or military items to call them, leave the item in situ and do not handle.

The roads around the harbour have now reopened and the device is being dealt with accordingly.