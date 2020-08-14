Jersey's government has made changes to one of the island's potential new hospital sites, without notifying islanders. Plans to expand the Five Oaks site were published on the government website and now include extra state owned buildings. The 'Our Hospital Political Oversight Group' says the inclusion of these properties would improve the overall design.

For the Five Oaks site, the political group was initially presented with the map that illustrates the smaller area. The group noted that the Government owns a number of properties in the vicinity and asked the project team to consider whether inclusion of those properties could contribute to a better design solution for the site.

The proposed sites are:

Overdale

St Andrew's Park in St Helier

People's Park in St Helier

Fields north of Five Oaks

The current site of the Nightingale Hospital at Millbrook Park combined with fields across the Inner Road

Analysis of each of the proposed sites is being undertaken this summer. It is expected a preferred location will be put to the 'Our Hospital Political Oversight Group' in September.

The group will look into the impact on the local environment, infrastructure requirements, overall cost and any site-specific issues.

The States will then be asked to debate the preferred site in November.