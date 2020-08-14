Covid-19 could spell the end of small island sport in Jersey, according to one local coach.Instructor, Mike Bisson, says the current pandemic could be the final nail in the coffin for Judo.He feels the majority of sports have been able to reignite but Judo is being left behind.In a post on social media he said: "As the days and weeks pass it has become apparent that Judo in Jersey, alongside other martial arts, may become dying disciplines".

It is something that has come as devastating news for Judo club members, especially for the elite performance athletes with Commonwealth dreams on the horizon.

If we're not back on mat time we're going away to compete cold, just to keep our dreams alive and if we can't do that, and we can't train, then possibly we don't go to the Commonwealth. Judo hasn't been part of the Commonwealth since 2014 so it's the first time in a really long time and to not not attempt to send Jersey athletes would be heartbreaking.

Judo, boxing and other mixed martial arts are all on the list of sports that are currently not allowed to restart. This is because they are all indoor contact sports which are considered at higher risk to the spread of coronavirus.The team at Jersey Judo are hoping they will eventually be able to create a bubble of their own, with a limited number of up to eight elite athletes in attendance at any one time.It is a proposal the Government is not completely ruling out.

We've looked at proposals from other sports, some of them have been accepted others haven't but I think if they come to us we'll certainly look at it but Jersey Sport have been absolutely on the ball in regards to questioning Dr Muscat and public health about where the parameters are around sport and what we can and can't do.

But until a definitive decision is made, the team at Jersey Judo will have to continue to wait for a change in advice before they can return to the mats.