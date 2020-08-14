University College Jersey has seen a 20% increase in the number of applicants this year.The 2020 intake is 208 students strong, compared to last year's 173.The University puts the increase down to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic as well as the expansion of their course offering.

New courses this year include a B.Eng in Civil Engineering, a BSc in Computing and a BA in Coaching and Development.Lee Johnson, Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Quality, says it is "unclear if the rise in applicants is a result of the pandemic or simply a result of more Islanders being aware of the excellent work UCJ does".

UCJ has formed strong partnerships with global universities to ensure the highest quality teaching. The university performs well academically and has a much higher proportion of students achieving First degrees than most UK universities. In addition, our students have the opportunity to undertake ten-week industry placements which in turn leads to excellent graduate employment.

UCJ, which is the Higher Education Department of Highlands College, offers degrees and higher apprenticeship qualifications in partnership with the University of Plymouth, the University of Sussex, London South Bank University, as well as Pearson College London.Assistant Education Minister, Deputy Jeremy Maçon, says it is "fantastic to see UCJ growing from strength to strength".