Ceremonies across the Channel Islands have today been marking the 75th anniversary of Victory Over Japan (VJ) Day.

VJ Day is the day when Imperial Japan surrendered - which, in effect, brought the Second World War to an end. This happened in the days following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

VJ Day differs from VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, which is marked on 8 May), as the war in the Pacific lasted longer than the war in Europe.

In Jersey, a short service was held at the Cenotaph in St Helier.

There were several islanders who served in the far east, and therefore it is important that we mark this day in-line with the national ceremony. I believe it is vital that we continue to mark these special days.

Meanwhile in Guernsey, an event was held at Memorial Gardens in Victoria Street.