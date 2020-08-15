In Jersey, travel guidance is issued using a 'traffic light' system, which splits countries into red, amber and green. In Guernsey, the letters A, B and C are used instead.

Here is a list of countries and their status'.

JERSEY

Red: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.

  • Argentina

  • Armenia

  • Aruba

  • Bahamas

  • Bahrain

  • Bolivia

  • Bosnia Herzegovina

  • Brazil

  • Cape Verde

  • Chile

  • Colombia

  • Costa Rica

  • Dominican Republic

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Faroe Islands

  • Israel

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kosovo

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Luembourg

  • Maldives

  • Montenegro

  • Oman

  • Palestine

  • Panama

  • Peru

  • Puerto Rico

  • Qatar

  • Sint Maarten

  • South Africa

  • Suriname

  • Turkmenistan

  • Turks and Caicos Islands

  • United States of America

Amber: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.

  • Afghanistan

  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Andorra

  • Angola

  • Australia

  • Azerbeijan

  • Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera)

  • Bangladesh

  • Belarus

  • Belgium

  • Belize

  • Benin

  • Bhutan

  • Botwswana

  • Brunei Daruussalam

  • Bulgaria

  • Burkina Faso

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia

  • Cameroon

  • Central African Republic

  • Chad

  • China

  • Comoros

  • Congo

  • Cook Islands

  • Côte d'Ivoire

  • Croatia

  • Cuba

  • Czech Republic

  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

  • Denmark

  • Djibouti

  • Ecuador

  • Egypt

  • El Salvador

  • Eritrea

  • Ethiopia

  • France

  • French Polynesia

  • Gabon

  • Gambia

  • Georgia

  • Ghana

  • Gibraltar

  • Guatemala

  • Guinea

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Guyana

  • Haiti

  • Honduras

  • Iceland

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Jordan

  • Kenya

  • Kingdom of Eswatini

  • Kiribati

  • Lao

  • Lebanon

  • Lesotho

  • Liberia

  • Libya

  • Madagascar

  • Malawi

  • Malaysia

  • Mali

  • Malta

  • Marshall Islands

  • Mauritiana

  • Melanesia

  • Mexico

  • Micronesia

  • Moldova

  • Monaco

  • Mongolia

  • Morocco

  • Mozambique

  • Myanmar

  • Namibia

  • Nauru

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Niger

  • Nigeria

  • North Korea

  • North Macedonia

  • Pakistan

  • Palau

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Paraguay

  • Philippines

  • Poland

  • Polynesia

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Rwanda

  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Samoa

  • San Marino

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Senegal

  • Serbia

  • Seychelles

  • Sierra Leone

  • Singapore

  • Soloman Islands

  • Somalia

  • South Sudan

  • Spain (mainland)

  • Sri Lanka

  • Sudan

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Syrian Arab Republic

  • Tajikistan

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • The Netherlands

  • Timor-Leste

  • Togo

  • Tonga

  • Tunisia

  • Tuvalu

  • Uganda

  • Ukraine

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Uruguay

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vanuatu

  • Venezuela

  • Yemen

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

Green: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey but will not be required to self isolate.

  • Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus)

  • Anguilla

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

  • Austria

  • Barbados

  • Bermuda

  • Bonaire

  • British Antarctic Territory

  • British Indian Ocean Territory

  • British Virgin Islands

  • Canada

  • Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa)

  • Cayman Islands

  • Curaçao

  • Cyprus

  • Dominica

  • Estonia

  • Falkland Islands

  • Fiji

  • Finland

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Greenland

  • Grenada

  • Guadeloupe

  • Guernsey and all other Channel Islands

  • Hong Kong

  • Hungary

  • Italy

  • Jamaica

  • Japan

  • Latvia

  • Liechtenstein

  • Lithuania

  • Macao (Macau)

  • Madeira (but not mainland Portugal)

  • Mauritius

  • Montserrat

  • New Caledonia

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Pitcairn Islands

  • Republic of Ireland

  • Reunion

  • Saint Helena

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

  • South Korea

  • St Barthélemy

  • St Eustatius and Saba

  • St Kitts and Nevis

  • St Lucia

  • St Pierre and Miquelon

  • Taiwan

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Turkey

  • UK (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)

  • Vatican City State

  • Vietnam

The full list of countries and their status' can be found here.

GUERNSEY

Group A: Inbound passengers must self-isolate for 14 days.

Any country not specifically referenced in Group B or C below.Group B: Inbound passengers are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation. They will be allowed to leave isolation if that test is negative. These people must report any Covid-19 symptoms until 14 days after their arrival into Guernsey.

  • Algeria

  • Anguilla

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Azerbaijan

  • Barbados

  • Belarus

  • Benin

  • Bermuda

  • Bhutan

  • Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba

  • Botswana

  • British Virgin Islands

  • Brunei Darussalam

  • Canada

  • Cayman Islands

  • China

  • Cote d'Ivoire

  • Croatia

  • Cuba

  • Czechia

  • Denmark

  • Dominica

  • England

  • Estonia

  • Falkland Islands

  • Fiji

  • Finland

  • France

  • Georgia

  • Germany

  • Ghana

  • Greece

  • Greeland

  • Grenada

  • Guyana

  • Holy See

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Ireland

  • Italy

  • Jamaica

  • Japan

  • Jersey

  • Jordan

  • Kenya

  • Latvia

  • Liechtenstein

  • Lithuania

  • Malaysia

  • Mauritiania

  • Mauritius

  • Mongolia

  • Montserrat

  • Netherlands

  • New Caledonia

  • New Zealand

  • Northern Ireland

  • Northern Mariana islands

  • Norway

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Rwanda

  • Saint Lucia

  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Scotland

  • Senegal

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • South Korea

  • Sri Lanka

  • Switzerland

  • Taaiwan

  • Thailand

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Tunisia

  • Turkey

  • Uganda

  • Uruguay

  • Uzbekistan

  • Wales

  • Zimbabwe

Group B - Watch List

  • Azerbaijan

  • France

  • French Polynesia

  • Iceland

  • Netherlands

  • Uzbekistan

Group C: Countries in which Guernsey has formed an 'air bridge' with - currently only The Isle of Man.The full list of countries and their status' can be found here.