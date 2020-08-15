In Jersey, travel guidance is issued using a 'traffic light' system, which splits countries into red, amber and green. In Guernsey, the letters A, B and C are used instead.

Here is a list of countries and their status'.

JERSEY

Red: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Brazil

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Faroe Islands

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luembourg

Maldives

Montenegro

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Peru

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Sint Maarten

South Africa

Suriname

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

United States of America

Amber: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Australia

Azerbeijan

Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera)

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Botwswana

Brunei Daruussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

China

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands

Côte d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Denmark

Djibouti

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Eritrea

Ethiopia

France

French Polynesia

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Gibraltar

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kenya

Kingdom of Eswatini

Kiribati

Lao

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritiana

Melanesia

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Philippines

Poland

Polynesia

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Soloman Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Spain (mainland)

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syrian Arab Republic

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

The Netherlands

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Green: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey but will not be required to self isolate.

Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus)

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Austria

Barbados

Bermuda

Bonaire

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Canada

Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa)

Cayman Islands

Curaçao

Cyprus

Dominica

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Finland

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guernsey and all other Channel Islands

Hong Kong

Hungary

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Macao (Macau)

Madeira (but not mainland Portugal)

Mauritius

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn Islands

Republic of Ireland

Reunion

Saint Helena

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

South Korea

St Barthélemy

St Eustatius and Saba

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

UK (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)

Vatican City State

Vietnam

GUERNSEY

Group A: Inbound passengers must self-isolate for 14 days.

Any country not specifically referenced in Group B or C below.Group B: Inbound passengers are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation. They will be allowed to leave isolation if that test is negative. These people must report any Covid-19 symptoms until 14 days after their arrival into Guernsey.

Algeria

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Barbados

Belarus

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Cayman Islands

China

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czechia

Denmark

Dominica

England

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Greeland

Grenada

Guyana

Holy See

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kenya

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mauritiania

Mauritius

Mongolia

Montserrat

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Northern Mariana islands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Rwanda

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sao Tome and Principe

Scotland

Senegal

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Taaiwan

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Wales

Zimbabwe

Group B - Watch List

Azerbaijan

France

French Polynesia

Iceland

Netherlands

Uzbekistan

Group C: Countries in which Guernsey has formed an 'air bridge' with - currently only The Isle of Man.