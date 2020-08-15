In Jersey, travel guidance is issued using a 'traffic light' system, which splits countries into red, amber and green. In Guernsey, the letters A, B and C are used instead.
Here is a list of countries and their status'.
JERSEY
Red: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate for 14 days.
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bolivia
Bosnia Herzegovina
Brazil
Cape Verde
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Dominican Republic
Equatorial Guinea
Faroe Islands
Israel
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Luembourg
Maldives
Montenegro
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Peru
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Sint Maarten
South Africa
Suriname
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
United States of America
Amber: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey and self isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will be able to leave self-isolation.
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Australia
Azerbeijan
Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera)
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Botwswana
Brunei Daruussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands
Côte d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Eritrea
Ethiopia
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Gibraltar
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Jordan
Kenya
Kingdom of Eswatini
Kiribati
Lao
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritiana
Melanesia
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Pakistan
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Philippines
Poland
Polynesia
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Soloman Islands
Somalia
South Sudan
Spain (mainland)
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
The Netherlands
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Green: Inbound passengers must take a test on arrival into Jersey but will not be required to self isolate.
Akrotiri and Dhekelia (Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus)
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Austria
Barbados
Bermuda
Bonaire
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Canada
Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa)
Cayman Islands
Curaçao
Cyprus
Dominica
Estonia
Falkland Islands
Fiji
Finland
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guernsey and all other Channel Islands
Hong Kong
Hungary
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Macao (Macau)
Madeira (but not mainland Portugal)
Mauritius
Montserrat
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn Islands
Republic of Ireland
Reunion
Saint Helena
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
St Barthélemy
St Eustatius and Saba
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
UK (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)
Vatican City State
Vietnam
The full list of countries and their status' can be found
GUERNSEY
Group A: Inbound passengers must self-isolate for 14 days.
Any country not specifically referenced in Group B or C below.Group B: Inbound passengers are eligible for testing on day seven of their self-isolation. They will be allowed to leave isolation if that test is negative. These people must report any Covid-19 symptoms until 14 days after their arrival into Guernsey.
Algeria
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Barbados
Belarus
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba
Botswana
British Virgin Islands
Brunei Darussalam
Canada
Cayman Islands
China
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Czechia
Denmark
Dominica
England
Estonia
Falkland Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Greeland
Grenada
Guyana
Holy See
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kenya
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Malaysia
Mauritiania
Mauritius
Mongolia
Montserrat
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Northern Ireland
Northern Mariana islands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Rwanda
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Sao Tome and Principe
Scotland
Senegal
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Switzerland
Taaiwan
Thailand
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Wales
Zimbabwe
Group B - Watch List
Azerbaijan
France
French Polynesia
Iceland
Netherlands
Uzbekistan
Group C: Countries in which Guernsey has formed an 'air bridge' with - currently only The Isle of Man.The full list of countries and their status' can be found