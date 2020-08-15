Those travelling to Jersey from Poland will now need to isolate for at least five days.

From midnight tonight (15 August), the country will move from green to amber on the government's traffic light system.

Inbound passengers will need to take a test on arrival and self-isolate until day five, when they will have to take another test. If this returns a negative result, they will then be allowed out.

Cape Verde has also been affected by the latest change, as it moves from amber to red - meaning anyone who returns from there will need to complete a mandatory 14 day isolation period.

It is also expected that both mainland Spain (currently amber) and Cyprus (currently green) will change in the coming days.