The family of a Jerseyman who was killed in Thailand six years ago have welcomed the downgrading of his murderers' sentences.

David Miller was 24 when his body was found on a beach in Thailand on the 15 September 2014, alongside Hannah Witheridge from Norfolk, who he had met at the hotel where they were both staying. Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, two Burmese migrant workers, were sentenced to death for their murders, but the Miller family were against this - saying while they supported the guilty conviction, they did not agree with further loss of life.

Now, their sentences have been downgraded to life in prison - something the family say they are "grateful" for.