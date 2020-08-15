A two hour "extensive search" was carried out by Channel Islands Air Search last night (15 August) following reports of a plane ditching near Sark.

The crew received the alert from Guernsey Coastguard at 5:21pm, after a person on Shell Beach in Herm reported seeing an aircraft trailing smoke and descending rapidly.

No mayday call had been received, and enquiries with Air Traffic Control authorities in Guernsey, Jersey, France and the United Kingdom found no overdue aircraft or any acting erratically on recorded radar displays.

Between 6pm and 8pm, the search was carried out around the east of Sark and the north of Herm.

Nothing was found, and the search was stood down.

Guernsey Coastguard says until any further information is available, this incident is being treated as a call with good intent. It added that it was "grateful to the informant who showed the presence of mind to call in an event that looked out of place".