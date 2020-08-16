Over half of year 10 and 12 girls in Jersey say they feel pressured to look a certain way on social media. In the latest Young People's Survey - carried out by Statistics Jersey - appearance was voted as the third biggest worry by this age group, behind exams and schoolwork.
Percentage of year 10/12 girls who feel pressured to look a certain way on social media.
It was also listed as the main reason for bullying.
A recent UK survey found that body dissatisfaction has been linked to risk-taking behaviours and mental health problems, with 36% of teenagers agreeing that they would do ‘whatever it took’ to look good, 57% saying they had considered going on a diet, and 10% saying they had considered cosmetic surgery.
Using more social media has also been linked to children and young people feeling less satisfied with their bodies - 40% of young people (26% of boys and 54% of girls) said that images on social media have caused them to worry in relation to their body image.
