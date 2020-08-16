The St John Emergency Ambulance Service responded to two incidents - one in Sark and one in Herm - last night (15 August).

The Flying Christine III was sent to Sark just before 9pm for an man requiring urgent treatment and transport to Guernsey. The marine ambulance left St Peter Port straight away and arrived in Sark about half an hour later.

The paramedic-led medical crew was met at the harbour by the Sark doctor and Sark ambulance. Following a handover, the patient was transferred onto the Flying Christine for the journey back to Guernsey.

He was treated and monitored by the emergency ambulance clinicians during the crossing and, on arrival at St Peter Port harbour, was transferred to a waiting road ambulance and taken on to the Emergency Department of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) for further treatment.

While the Flying Christine was responding to the incident in Sark, another call was taken from the Herm first responders for a child requiring assessment and transport to Guernsey.

With the marine ambulance already committed, the RNLI St Peter Port lifeboat was requested to assist. An emergency ambulance crew travelled on the lifeboat to Herm and met the patient near Rosaire steps.

Following an assessment, the patient was taken onto the lifeboat for the journey back to St Peter Port. Once back in Guernsey the patient was transferred to an ambulance and taken onto the PEH for further treatment.