Hundreds of islanders turned out to the Bailiwick Big Day Out in Guernsey today (16 August).

The event, held in the grounds of Government House, was organised to celebrate community spirit while raising funds for local charities.

Those attending were able to enjoy live music, raffles, art displays, face painting, a bouncy castle, and lots more.

I think it's wonderful. We're looking at all the children, everyone here out enjoying themselves, we don't have social distancing, we can get together as a community and feel safe, so I think it means so much to the people of Guernsey.

Here are some pictures from the day...