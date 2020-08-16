Islanders are being invited to join Guernsey's independent panel CareWatch.

Since its formation in 2017, it has represented the views of the community in the development of a range of health and social care (HSC) initiatives.

The Panel meets monthly with senior HSC staff to discuss ongoing work, providing two way communication between the committee and the community.

From the costs of primary care to the priorities in modernising the hospital site, CareWatch has played an active role in key work streams supporting the States’ Partnership of Purpose. It is an exciting time for health and care services in the Bailiwick given the ongoing transformation programme and it is important that CareWatch continues to provide an effective forum for discussion.

HSC says it is keen to receive applications both from individual members of the public and individuals representing relevant organisations. No previous experience is required, but applicants should be able to demonstrate an interest in health or social care matters.

Those interested should contact 01481 725241 or email healthandsocialcare@gov.gg. Applications close on 28 August.