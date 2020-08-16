Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health's reminding islanders to heed public advice on social gatherings.
The recommendation remains for private parties not to go above 20 people, and only to take place where they can physically distance. Infection rates in Europe are on the up - largely, it is thought, because of complacency around the rules.
It appears that the reason for this increase around Europe is down to social gatherings and the nighttime economy and we really need to keep this in mind and not fall into the trap of thinking because the numbers are low in Jersey they will not go up - they may well do so.