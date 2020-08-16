A sign urging people to learn from history rather than try to erase it has been removed from Jersey's George Carteret statue in St Peter. The message appeared yesterday, after the statue had been vandalised for the second time in as many months.

It was first targeted by anti-racism protestors in June, who have been campaigning for the statue to be removed due to its links to the slave trade. Then, earlier this week, it had paint thrown over it again.

Once the paint had been removed, a resident placed a sign in front of the statue. It read: "History is not there for you to like or dislike, it is there for you to consider and to learn from, and if it offends you even better because you will be less likely to repeat it. It is not yours to erase, it belongs to all of us".