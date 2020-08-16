Work has officially started on Sark's new dairy this weekend. The occasion was marked by the 'breaching the bank' of the field that will be home to the new business. A fundraising appeal was also launched to raise the rest of the money needed for the project.

The excavation work for the building is going to take place mostly in September/October. The aim is to have milk flowing for June, and catch most of next year's season.

Katharine and Jason Salisbury, who have twenty years' dairy farming experience, will be the Trust's first tenants .