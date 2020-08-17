The Jersey Redress Scheme, which provides financial compensation to people who suffered abuse or harm as children between 1945 and 2005, will close to new applications by 31 August.

It opened on 1 July 2019 and is for those who lived in a Government of Jersey children’s home, foster care placement or were accommodated at Les Chênes secure residential unit between those dates. A previous scheme, which started in 2012, provided compensation to islanders who suffered abuse or harm in Jersey’s residential care system. It was launched before publication of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report which found failings in Les Chênes, government foster care, as well as residential care.

The amount a victim can claim for depends on the severity of the abuse suffered.

In care homes or foster placements physical and/or sexual abuse with limited long term effects can be given a redress payment of up to £11,500. Rape and/or sexual abuse with significant long term psychiatric or psychological effects could receive a payment from £29,000 to £70,000.

The current scheme was originally due to close to new applications on 31 June 2020 but that deadline was extended due to Covid-19.

Up until 30 June 2020:

176 applications have been accepted into the scheme.

137 offers of redress have been accepted by applicants.

The other applications are still being determined.