Environmental activists are set to take to the steps of Guernsey's Royal Court this morning (18 August) as the States debate the Climate Change Policy and Action Plan.

'Standing up for Guernsey's Environment' is behind the event and is inviting islanders to join. The group has been formed by people who care about some of the bigger issues facing the island and the planet. It wants politicians to vote for the plan and to take bold action for the future.

The rally, which is scheduled from 8:45am until 9:15am, aims to demonstrate the urgency in which the States need to act and lead people in Guernsey towards more sustainable choices.

Changes would see the States legislate for a target of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It would also legally require annual emissions statements by the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure. This would come into effect by the end of 2021.

Climate change, biodiversity and climate equity are big issues that will affect all of us however, they often don't get enough attention. Whilst the economy, education, health service, transport links and aging well are all really important, how much of it will matter if the environment, on which we depend, can no longer function properly?

Organisers are calling for those coming to wear green, and bring banners where possible.