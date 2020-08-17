easyJet flights between Jersey and London Southend will be cancelled from September.

In a statement, the airline confirmed it is closing its London Southend airport base and all flights from there have been cancelled from September the 1st.

The company confirmed it would be closing its regional bases at Southend, Newcastle and Stansted, putting around 670 jobs at risk.

Flights from London Stansted and Newcastle are also being reduced in a bid to cut costs - but it is still uncertain what exactly this will mean for the Jersey to Newcastle route.

Passengers who are booked on affected flights will be able to change their bookings, claim a voucher or request a refund.