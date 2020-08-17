A Level and GCSE students across the Channel Islands will be given teacher-predicted grades.

The UK government has u-turned after a national fallout around A-Level results, which saw the exam regulator Ofqual adjusting teacher grades to standardise scores after exams were cancelled.

The results saw some students missing out on their chosen university courses, drawing criticism from students, pupils and teachers.

However, the regulator now says it will scrap its algorithm and any students who saw their grades downgraded as a result will now see them marked up.

Jersey's Education Minister criticised the handling of exam results but welcomed the news that the UK government had changed course.

It was extremely disappointing to see how the results for this year’s A Level students were calculated, communicated and subsequently handled. I found it upsetting to see the distressing impact this had on Jersey’s students and their teachers, and I am pleased that the UK Prime Minister has announced this change of direction.

Meanwhile Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture says students will be given their grades as soon as possible.

The Sixth Form Centre has emailed students today to explain the changes and will endeavour to send them their centre assessed grades as soon as possible, preferably tomorrow. We will recalculate our island-wide A-Level pass rates and will issue updated results shortly.

Having previously defended the policy, The UK's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says there was 'unfairness' in the grading of A Levels and the government was right to act.

Today, Ofqual chairman Roger Taylor apologised for the “uncertainty and anxiety” caused to students by the fiasco.

38% of A Level students in Jersey received lower marks than their teachers had recommended.

GCSE results are due to be published on Wednesday 20 August.