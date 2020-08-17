Jersey Police are calling for information after a speeding driver narrowly avoided causing an early morning head-on collision.

A black Ford Fiesta was travelling above the speed limit down the hill on Queens Road at around 6.50am on Sunday 16 August when it lost control.

It almost hit a white Peugeot, which had to move to avoid it. Nobody was injured.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. He remains on police bail while Police continue their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.