Sark's new dairy farmers have had to delay moving to the island due to coronavirus.

Katharine and Jason Salisbury won a competition to restart the island's dairy industry and hoped to be there at the weekend as work on the new dairy began. The couple, who currently run a successful farming business near Ipswich, have twenty years of experience in the field.

They cannot currently get to the island due to travel restrictions in Guernsey which also apply to Sark.

We really don't know we're in total limbo at the moment. Are we going next week, are we going the week after, what's going to happen here, we need holiday cover, we need to do this that and the other so we have no idea what's going on.

Although they are not set to produce milk until spring next year, both Katharine and Jason are keen to get started in the island and take on the new challenge of setting up the dairy and support the fundraising scheme in place.