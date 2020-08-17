Police have issued a warning after a fake social media profile was created for Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister.

An account claiming to be Senator Lyndon Farnham appeared on Instagram appealing for donations from the public.

It featured pictures of the politician taken from his actual Instagram account - including some of his children.

Officers have urged the public not to make any donations through links on the profile

Senator Farnham also called on islanders to ignore messages from the account and to report them through the app.