The Alderney Chamber of Commerce is urging people to submit supportive comments to the UK council in charge of approving a runway extension at Southampton Airport.

Eastleigh Borough Council is set to decide whether to approve the 164 metre extension next month.

Without it the airport says it is likely to close due to coronavirus and the collapse of Flybe. This would have a negative impact on island business, medical links and the tourism industry.

A petition has also been started where islanders can have their say. It will be shared with Southampton International Airport Management and Eastleigh Borough Council.