A gardening group has started for people with dementia in Guernsey. The island's Alzheimer's Association has partnered with the charity Grow to provide the group sessions. The aim is to help people keep their bodies and minds active whilst doing gardening projects they enjoy.

Lots of people enjoy gardening and maybe they haven't got a garden of their own anymore. So this opportunity allows them to come, be close to nature, use their hands, be creative. It's really important to be purposeful when you do activities with people with dementia.